All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
CommunityFebruary 12, 2025

Photo gallery: Cape Public Schools Foundation's annual Penguin Party 2025

The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation hosted its 19th annual Penguin Party, raising significant funds for educational grants and programs.

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Attendees have fun looking for props to use when getting their photo taken during Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation's annual Penguin Party fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 8, at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center.
Attendees have fun looking for props to use when getting their photo taken during Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation's annual Penguin Party fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 8, at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center.Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Gala attendees look over the silent auction items during the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation's annual Penguin Party fundraiser
Gala attendees look over the silent auction items during the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation's annual Penguin Party fundraiserAlyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Cape middle school students, Lamiya Madison and Chloe Newbern take a break from ushering guests to their seats.
Cape middle school students, Lamiya Madison and Chloe Newbern take a break from ushering guests to their seats.Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Cape Merkley Kids Dental table members gather for a photo
Cape Merkley Kids Dental table members gather for a photoAlyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Ladies look at the several silent auction items before the live auction starts
Ladies look at the several silent auction items before the live auction startsAlyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Friends gather to take a funny photo at the photo booth 
Friends gather to take a funny photo at the photo booth Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
The Schlotterbeck's smile for the camera.
The Schlotterbeck's smile for the camera.Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Members of the SEMO table pose for a photo before the live auction starts
Members of the SEMO table pose for a photo before the live auction startsAlyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
Friends gather to take a funny photo at the photo booth 
Friends gather to take a funny photo at the photo booth Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com
story image illustation
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation held its 19th annual Penguin Party on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The event raises between $100,000 and $200,000 each year. Last year, the gala raised $117,000. Proceeds from the event go toward Innovative Teaching Grants, after-school clubs and programs, athletics and essential student and staff needs throughout the district.

Story Tags
gallery

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
A century of Cardinal devotion: Virginia Haubold’s unforgettable 100th birthday bash
CommunityFeb. 10
A century of Cardinal devotion: Virginia Haubold’s unforgettable 100th birthday bash
Photo gallery: Cape Chamber Home and Outdoor Living Show
CommunityFeb. 10
Photo gallery: Cape Chamber Home and Outdoor Living Show
Photo gallery: Creative spirit shines at Circus After Dark fundraiser in support of the Community Partnership
CommunityFeb. 8
Photo gallery: Creative spirit shines at Circus After Dark fundraiser in support of the Community Partnership
Through the Woods: A lucky unlucky bird
CommunityFeb. 8
Through the Woods: A lucky unlucky bird
Scott City Musings: I ‘should have’ done that instead
CommunityFeb. 8
Scott City Musings: I ‘should have’ done that instead
Senior Center Menus for Feb. 10-14
CommunityFeb. 8
Senior Center Menus for Feb. 10-14
Adopt Sparta 2-8-25
CommunityFeb. 8
Adopt Sparta 2-8-25
Finding Love After Age 80: Local couple ties the knot after meeting at church
CommunityFeb. 8
Finding Love After Age 80: Local couple ties the knot after meeting at church
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy