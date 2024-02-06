Attendees have fun looking for props to use when getting their photo taken during Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation's annual Penguin Party fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 8, at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center. Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Gala attendees look over the silent auction items during the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation's annual Penguin Party fundraiser Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Cape middle school students, Lamiya Madison and Chloe Newbern take a break from ushering guests to their seats. Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Cape Merkley Kids Dental table members gather for a photo Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Ladies look at the several silent auction items before the live auction starts Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Friends gather to take a funny photo at the photo booth Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

The Schlotterbeck's smile for the camera. Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Members of the SEMO table pose for a photo before the live auction starts Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com

Friends gather to take a funny photo at the photo booth Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens ~ alunsford@semissourian.com