Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation held its 19th annual Penguin Party on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center.
The event raises between $100,000 and $200,000 each year. Last year, the gala raised $117,000. Proceeds from the event go toward Innovative Teaching Grants, after-school clubs and programs, athletics and essential student and staff needs throughout the district.
