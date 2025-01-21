Jennifer Icaza-Gast of Cape Girardeau had the ball of a lifetime when she and her husband, Dr. Josh Gast, attended the Liberty Inauguration Ball for President Donald Trump on Monday, Jan. 20, in Washington, D.C.

For Gast, who said she has always loved politics since she was a young girl, this was more than just a social event, it was a celebration of political passion and a testament to President Trump as he started his second term.

“I love President Trump, and I love what he represents. I feel like he represents hope for this country,” said Gast, who is co-founder of Alliance Dermatology in Cape Girardeau. “So to see him come out on stage during the inauguration weekend just kind of sent chills through me and brought me to tears. It really did. I cannot say enough about everybody that was there. Everybody kind of felt a sense of pride. We all felt that sense of pride together.”

The ball was not just a gathering of political figures and like-minded individuals, but also a showcase of entertainment celebration. There were performances by musical artists such as Nelly and Jason Aldean.

But Gast said the performance that has stuck with her the most was by Mary Melbourne, who sang a rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner”.

“The most memorable moment for me was when Mary Melbourne sang 'The Star Spangled Banner', and the military people were behind her. It was just so beautiful. Everybody in the same room, thinking the same thing, just talking to different people that night, the crowd was just, it was just amazing. It was electrifying,” she said.

After what seemed like hours of waiting and anticipation Gast said she, her husband and all those in attendance were able to lay eyes on President Trump when he made his appearance. The crowd erupted in cheers and chants of “Trump, Trump, Trump” as he took the stage alongside his wife, Melania, which Gast said gave her chills and brought her to tears when she saw them. When Vice President JD Vance and his family took the stage, Gast said it was a surreal moment.