ADVANCE — It is not every day you meet someone who has gone to the same church their entire life but in the case of Carolyn Crites, it’s just that.

For the last 81 years, she has attended Fairview General Baptist Church, 6509 County Road 253, and has not looked back. Growing up, she said it was the church her family went to when she was a baby and throughout childhood, and they never wavered between churches.

“​​Well, my mom and dad always went to church, and they grounded into us to go so we just did what they wanted at that time,” she said.

Into her adult life, she and her late husband, Bob, lived close to the church on their farm where it just made sense for them to keep attending Fairview General Baptist Church along with raising their family.

“I tried to teach my kids to attend church, too,” she said. “It's never been a question in my kids, I don't care how many prom dates or whatever they had, they know they had to go to church on Sunday.”

Crites said she remembers times when her son would be out late on a Saturday night and would come home, eat breakfast and take a quick nap, and still end up at church with the entire family.

She believes everyone should go to church on Sundays and her statement shows. In January, she was given her 57-year pin badge for perfect attendance at Sunday school. That is over 2,960 Sundays in a row she has attended church.

The pins give her an incentive to go each week, even though she said she would go anyway. She has the longest pin collection from the church and the church’s history as far as she knows.

While she got the pin for 57 years this year, others have gained a first and second-year pin. To her knowledge, no one has received a pin such as one for 15 or 20 years and had to restart.

No matter if she and her family went on vacation, she would attend a church and bring back the week’s pamphlet to give to the secretary of her home church to be counted as present in church.

“When we would go on vacation and that's the first thing that they did: set me up at church so I could go on Sunday. You could go on vacation and visit churches, but you have to visit one on Sunday. You can't just stay home,” she said.

The church she thinks she has attended the most as her visiting church is in Branson named Skyline Baptist Church. Rules for a perfect attendance pin is you can miss two times a year for sickness and, if the church is not in session, it does not count against you.