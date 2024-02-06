Zoi's Gyros Corner in Cape Girardeau closing

"It is with great sadness that I announce I am retiring and closing Zoi's Gyro on March 18 (depending on inventory)," Mousadakos wrote.

"I want to express my sincere gratitude to all of my customers over the years. I will miss seeing everyone. You have blessed me with support and I will always be thankful for the opportunity you have given me. The decision wasn't an easy one, but I am looking forward to spending more time with my children and grandchildren."

