BusinessMarch 7, 2022

Zoi's Gyros Corner in Cape Girardeau closing

Zoi's Gyros Corner, 1865 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, will close later this month after 28 years in business. Owner Zoi Mousadakos made the announcement in a Facebook post Sunday addressed to what the proprietor called "loyal" patrons. "It is with great sadness that I announce I am retiring and closing Zoi's Gyro on March 18 (depending on inventory)," Mousadakos wrote...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Georgios Kastanias, left, and his aunt Zoi Mousdakos, founder of Zoi's Gyro Corner in Cape Girardeau, in the restaurant's kitchen June 9. Zoi's Gyros reportedly will close March 18 after 28 years in business.
Georgios Kastanias, left, and his aunt Zoi Mousdakos, founder of Zoi's Gyro Corner in Cape Girardeau, in the restaurant's kitchen June 9. Zoi's Gyros reportedly will close March 18 after 28 years in business.Aaron Eisenhauer ~ Mind + Body file

Zoi's Gyros Corner, 1865 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, will close later this month after 28 years in business.

Owner Zoi Mousadakos made the announcement in a Facebook post Sunday addressed to what the proprietor called "loyal" patrons.

"It is with great sadness that I announce I am retiring and closing Zoi's Gyro on March 18 (depending on inventory)," Mousadakos wrote.

"I want to express my sincere gratitude to all of my customers over the years. I will miss seeing everyone. You have blessed me with support and I will always be thankful for the opportunity you have given me. The decision wasn't an easy one, but I am looking forward to spending more time with my children and grandchildren."

