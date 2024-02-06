All sections
BusinessMay 23, 2022

Ziggi's Coffee coming soon to Cape Girardeau

Colorado-based Ziggi's Coffee, a drive-through establishment, plans to open a local venue July 12 at 1432 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Ken Murphy, who previously logged 13 years as store manager of Starbucks Coffee in Cape Girardeau, will serve as Ziggi's local general manager...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Ziggi's Coffee expects to open a Cape Girardeau store July 12 at 1432 N. Kingshighway. Ken Murphy, who supervised the Starbucks locally for more than a decade, will be Ziggi's general manager.
Ziggi's Coffee expects to open a Cape Girardeau store July 12 at 1432 N. Kingshighway. Ken Murphy, who supervised the Starbucks locally for more than a decade, will be Ziggi's general manager.

Colorado-based Ziggi's Coffee, a drive-through establishment, plans to open a local venue July 12 at 1432 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

Ken Murphy, who previously logged 13 years as store manager of Starbucks Coffee in Cape Girardeau, will serve as Ziggi's local general manager.

Murphy, who said Ziggi's future plans include building as many as four Southeast Missouri locations, said the establishment's design is a "game changer."

A customer will start a Ziggi's experience, he said, by placing an order on the south side of the store, drive around the back, and then pick up the item on the other side.

The drive-through, Murphy added, features overhead protection while in line against the summer sun and inclement weather.

"By the time you circle around, your beverage will be ready," said Murphy, who at presstime was interviewing and hiring employees to fill out the 22-person staff.

Ziggi's will be a seven-day-a-week operation.

"We'll be open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday," Murphy said.

A full look at Ziggi's offerings can be accessed at www.ziggiscoffee.com/menu.

As to the unusual name of the business, a check of the company's website offers a bit of a clue without a full explanation.

The original name, when the company was launched in 2004, was Gizzi's but quickly changed to Ziggi's "by switching the letters around and inserting an extra 'g,'" the website revealed.

Murphy concedes Cape Girardeau has quite a few coffee shops already.

"I hear the question, 'Does this area need another coffee shop?' I completely understand that (thinking). The answer is, you can never have enough quality customer service experiences."

Business
