It is no secret certain businesses are having more trouble these days attracting and keeping employees.

Many employers are offering higher pay, signing bonuses and flexible hours given the scarcity in the workforce.

Getting paid on the same day you work, not having to wait for compensation, is fast becoming a popular way to attract workers.

Sikeston, Missouri's Americare Senior Living recruits for positions online, and among the benefits the company touts to prospective employees is "access to wages daily."

Mike Unverferth, vice president for payroll with Cape Girardeau-based CPU Inc., helps CPU clients for whom the firm does payroll processing, to link with ZayZoon, a Canada-based "wages on demand" financial technology platform founded in 2014.

"The basic theory is people can get access to already earned pay ahead of payday. It's caught on, frankly, in all types of industries but especially in the fast-food business. Typically, these are low-end wage positions and they need or want access to their money without waiting a week or two weeks," said Unverferth, who has been with CPU for 25 years.

"The truth of the matter is, when folks typically live paycheck to paycheck, they may be going to a payday loan office — and those rates are really high — not to mention the bank penalties incurred if someone bounces a check."

ZayZoon co-founder and president Tate Hackert visited Cape Girardeau on Friday, Oct. 28, part of a 75-day bus trip across America to promote the company's wages-on-demand service.

"We're a reactive product; We provide last-minute help through our app," said Hackert, in remarks at Codefi Works in Cape Girardeau's Marquette Tower.

ZayZoon's vice president of growth, Shubh Sidhu, lays out the situation for many American workers today.

"The numbers are staggering. A full 10% of employees use payday loans, 13% use employer advances, 78% live check to check and Americans paid $34 billion in overdraft and insufficient funds fees in 2017 alone. It's an epidemic. Employees are incurring massive fees, entering debt spirals, and their money is going to organizations that profit from these personal financial crises," Sidhu wrote in an online post.

"This service with ZayZoon is about $5 per transaction, so they can get access to the money they've earned before payday for $5 — similar to the fee from an automatic teller machine," Unverferth said.

"For people already using other methods to get funds early, this is a big money saver," he added.