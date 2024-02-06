Zaxby's restaurants close in Cape and Sikeston

This story is updated with information Monday from Zaxby's franchisee.

Zaxby's locations in Cape Girardeau and Sikeston have closed, said a spokesman for Manwell Food Company of Valdosta, Georgia.

Both eateries — at 407 Cape West Crossing in Cape and 1057 S. Main Street in Sikeston — were listed over the weekend as “temporarily closed” on Zaxby’s website.

Manwell, the franchisee for the fast-food locations, removed the word “temporary” in an official statement Monday.

“We have made the difficult decision to close the doors,” said a Manwell spokesman.

“The closures are not related to COVID-19 health or safety issues. We are minimizing the impact on team members affected by offering employment opportunities at other Zaxby locations.”