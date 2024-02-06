All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessDecember 6, 2021

Zaxby's restaurants close in Cape and Sikeston

Zaxby's locations in Cape Girardeau and Sikeston have closed, said a spokesman for Manwell Food Company of Valdosta, Georgia. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Zaxby's, 407 Cape West Crossing in Cape Girardeau, has closed for a second time this year.
Zaxby's, 407 Cape West Crossing in Cape Girardeau, has closed for a second time this year.Jeff Long

This story is updated with information Monday from Zaxby's franchisee.

Zaxby's locations in Cape Girardeau and Sikeston have closed, said a spokesman for Manwell Food Company of Valdosta, Georgia.

Both eateries — at 407 Cape West Crossing in Cape and 1057 S. Main Street in Sikeston — were listed over the weekend as “temporarily closed” on Zaxby’s website.

Manwell, the franchisee for the fast-food locations, removed the word “temporary” in an official statement Monday.

“We have made the difficult decision to close the doors,” said a Manwell spokesman.

“The closures are not related to COVID-19 health or safety issues. We are minimizing the impact on team members affected by offering employment opportunities at other Zaxby locations.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Manwell also operates Zaxby’s in Paducah, Kentucky, and in Union City and Martin, Tennessee. The fate of those venues is unknown at press time.

The Zaxby's in Cape closed temporarily in March with Manwell, at the time, citing a lack of work ethic and service skills for the food and beverage industry.

Some quit their jobs after receiving COVID-19 stimulus payments, said Chris Manwell, Manwell's CEO, according to a March 26 story in the Southeast Missourian.

“We are thankful for our employees and customers who have supported our business especially during this difficult time,” the statement continued.

The 3,800-square-foot Cape Zaxby’s opened June 11, 2018, two months after the Sikeston location.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 7
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher as more earning...
BusinessNov. 7
Sponsored content: Cory’s Ace Hardware stands out with servi...
BusinessNov. 6
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December openin...
BusinessNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
BusinessNov. 4
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
BusinessNov. 4
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
BusinessNov. 4
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
BusinessNov. 4
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
BusinessNov. 3
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
BusinessNov. 3
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
BusinessOct. 31
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
BusinessOct. 31
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy