Zachary Barker joins Ferguson Medical group

Zachary Barker, D.O., a Southeast Missouri State University graduate and a primary care physician, has joined Ferguson Medical Group in East Prairie, Missouri, Barker's hometown.
Ferguson Medical, a Saint Francis Medical Partner, also has locations in Scott City, Sikeston and Charleston, Missouri.
