Cape Girardeau's Codefi, the technology incubator and coworking space in Marquette Tower, launched its Youth Coding League nearly four years ago with approximately 100 student coders in 10 "pilot" Southeast Missouri schools.
This fall, YCL, via the Center for Rural Innovation, expects as many as 100 schools to participate with at least 800 youth coders in grades five through eight taking part.
"My boss had a vision for starting YCL in fifth grade," said Stacy Dohogne Lane, YCL's director, who said that grade level was chosen intentionally, citing research.
"Up until fifth grade, the number of boys and girls represented in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) disciplines is pretty even but once you get to fifth grade, the 'middle school cliff' happens, and the number of young ladies involved goes way down — and that's really hard to come back from and we were seeing this (trend) in our code lab applicants."
YCL has experienced much growth since 2018.
"We're in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Kansas, Iowa, Vermont, and we're hoping to be in New Mexico," Lane said.
"We envision coding as a team sport and we want it to be fun — and we run it as an extracurricular activity after school," she added, noting the weekly gatherings deliver "the instructional component via video to the kids with teachers offering logistical support."
But what is coding?
"When I explain coding, especially to kids, I say a computer can't do a single thing unless a person very systematically, very precisely, tells it what to do — one step after another step," Lane said. "Every time you click on a button or on an app or just turn your computer on, there's a ton of code behind that making it happen."
Youth Enrichment League (YEL!) originated in 2004 and according to its website has youth teams in a total of 890 schools in Michigan, Iowa and Wisconsin.
"Educators strongly believe the earlier children are exposed to coding, the more successful their lives will be. At a younger age when their brains are still developing, much like learning a foreign language, coding helps to instill problem solving and thinking skills crucial to success down the road," according to YEL!'s website, www.youthenrichmentleague.com/coding-kids-important.
Another definition of coding, YEL! says, is computer programming: "(Coding) is not only fun to learn, but it can provide (a) child with a competitive advantage when the time comes to seek employment, perhaps an internship, or college admission. While that may seem a long way off for elementary school children, the years will fly by faster than you think, so the earlier you help them develop skills in life, the more successful they can become."
"You won't find a single educator who is going to argue with you or need to be convinced as to why coding is important for students," said YCL's Lane, who said YCL's coding classes are taught within the four walls of individual school districts.
YCL's website said the organization enjoys a 50-50 female-male split in participation with a competitive "postseason" offering students prizes for technical merit, community favorite, regular season top scorer and most improved coder.
More information is available at www.youthcodingleague.com.
Lane also said 24-week code lab courses are offered to adults who qualify to be chosen.
"If (an adult) is looking for a life change, is willing to put in at least 20 hours a week plus classes, (coding) can be absolutely life changing (because) for a lot of people, college may be out of reach for one reason or another. It's not easy, but if a person is looking for a career change, if someone wants to make a better life for the family and if there is interest and aptitude, the employability for software developers is sky-high right now and the ability to make a meaningful impact on wages is absolutely there."
