Cape Girardeau's Codefi, the technology incubator and coworking space in Marquette Tower, launched its Youth Coding League nearly four years ago with approximately 100 student coders in 10 "pilot" Southeast Missouri schools.

This fall, YCL, via the Center for Rural Innovation, expects as many as 100 schools to participate with at least 800 youth coders in grades five through eight taking part.

"My boss had a vision for starting YCL in fifth grade," said Stacy Dohogne Lane, YCL's director, who said that grade level was chosen intentionally, citing research.

"Up until fifth grade, the number of boys and girls represented in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) disciplines is pretty even but once you get to fifth grade, the 'middle school cliff' happens, and the number of young ladies involved goes way down — and that's really hard to come back from and we were seeing this (trend) in our code lab applicants."

YCL has experienced much growth since 2018.

"We're in Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Kansas, Iowa, Vermont, and we're hoping to be in New Mexico," Lane said.

"We envision coding as a team sport and we want it to be fun — and we run it as an extracurricular activity after school," she added, noting the weekly gatherings deliver "the instructional component via video to the kids with teachers offering logistical support."

But what is coding?

A display promoting Codefi's Youth Coding League inside Marquette Tower in Cape Girardeau. YCL, aimed at fifth- through eighth-graders, has expanded swiftly since its founding in 2018. Jeff Long

Theory

"When I explain coding, especially to kids, I say a computer can't do a single thing unless a person very systematically, very precisely, tells it what to do — one step after another step," Lane said. "Every time you click on a button or on an app or just turn your computer on, there's a ton of code behind that making it happen."