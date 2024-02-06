All sections
BusinessJune 21, 2021

Youth camps scheduled at Discovery Playhouse in July

Discovery Playhouse in downtown Cape Girardeau is partnering with the Horizons Summer Youth Enrichment Camp to host several weeklong camps for children from ages 5 through 9. Each camp will last about four hours a day and costs $99 per child plus supplies. A limited number of scholarships are also available...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Jaden Washington, 9, keeps his hands close to a ball as it levitates on a cushion of air during the grand opening event for the second floor exhibits at the Discovery Playhouse on Sunday, September 18, 2016.
Jaden Washington, 9, keeps his hands close to a ball as it levitates on a cushion of air during the grand opening event for the second floor exhibits at the Discovery Playhouse on Sunday, September 18, 2016.Aaron Eisenhauer ~ Southeast Missourian, file

Discovery Playhouse in downtown Cape Girardeau is partnering with the Horizons Summer Youth Enrichment Camp to host several weeklong camps for children from ages 5 through 9.

Each camp will last about four hours a day and costs $99 per child plus supplies. A limited number of scholarships are also available.

The camps are:

  • Frozen Camp, July 5 to 9 — This camp will partner with Storybook Entertainment of SEMO to provide a week of arts and meet-and-greet sessions with costumed "royalty."
  • Space Camp, July 12 to 16 — Using the planetarium exhibit at Discovery Playhouse, this camp will provide children with a deeper understanding of the universe while allowing them to explore everything from rockets to life as an astronaut.
  • Discover Bugs, Bugs, Bugs! Camp, July 19 to 23 — Campers will learn about, and interact with, new insects every day as they discover the insect world around us.
  • The Junior Dino Dig Camp, July 26 to 30 — This camp will allow children to build on their knowledge of dinosaurs and will guide them through an archaeological dig while studying geology and paleontology.

More information about the camps is available online at www.discoveryplayhouse.org.

