Young takes manager role with Saint Francis

Lance Young became manager of clinical analytics and informatics within Saint Francis Healthcare's Information Technology Department in January.
Previously, Young served as business intelligence developer and data modeler for the health system.
He holds a bachelor's degree from Southeast Missouri State University and earned a Master of Business Administration at the University of Mississippi.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.