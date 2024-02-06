Young Professionals’, Women’s Impact events scheduled by chambers

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Young Professionals of Cape Area (YPC) Lunch and Learn event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. This meeting costs $20 to attend for students and $30 for working professionals, though lunch is included in the ticket price. Registration at the chamber website — https://www.capechamber.com — is required.

Alisha Trammell, executive director of the Dexter Chamber of Commerce, will speak at the event about making the most of opportunities. It will be held at Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center, 1080 S. Silver Springs Road.

The Cape Girardeau chamber will also host its quarterly Brew and Business event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. This event offers networking among small-business owners. It is scheduled to take place at the Cape Chamber Regional Development Center, 220 N. Fountain St., and is free to attend.