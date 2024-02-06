All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
BusinessFebruary 10, 2025

Young Professionals’, Women’s Impact events scheduled by chambers

Cape Girardeau and Jackson area chambers of commerce are hosting events for chamber members, featuring networking, learning and wellness strategies.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Young Professionals of Cape Area (YPC) Lunch and Learn event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. This meeting costs $20 to attend for students and $30 for working professionals, though lunch is included in the ticket price. Registration at the chamber website — https://www.capechamber.com — is required.

Alisha Trammell, executive director of the Dexter Chamber of Commerce, will speak at the event about making the most of opportunities. It will be held at Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center, 1080 S. Silver Springs Road.

The Cape Girardeau chamber will also host its quarterly Brew and Business event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. This event offers networking among small-business owners. It is scheduled to take place at the Cape Chamber Regional Development Center, 220 N. Fountain St., and is free to attend.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will have the Women’s Impact Network February luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. This will be at the Hubble Creek Venue, 1506 S. Farmington Road., with tickets available at the Jackson chamber website — https://www.jacksonmochamber.org — at $25 apiece.

The event will focus on wellness strategies for women on the go. Erica Cooper, Tracy Ladson, Monica Lillibridge and Megan McCall are the guest speakers for the occasion.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Advertisement
Related
BusinessFeb. 10
Mitchell Mortgage Team to donate scholarship
BusinessFeb. 10
New primary care facility opens in Cape Girardeau
BusinessFeb. 10
Cape Girardeau Miracle-Ear repeats as Top Provider winner
BusinessFeb. 10
Russell McElveen joins Mercy cardiovascular center

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Southern Bank names Brian Rivenburgh as regional president
BusinessFeb. 10
Southern Bank names Brian Rivenburgh as regional president
Missouri gas prices stable, California prices skyrocket
BusinessFeb. 10
Missouri gas prices stable, California prices skyrocket
Nearly $2 million in new construction, remodels receive permits in January for Poplar Bluff
BusinessFeb. 10
Nearly $2 million in new construction, remodels receive permits in January for Poplar Bluff
Bills adding regulations to hemp-derived THC beverages advance in Missouri Legislature
BusinessFeb. 7
Bills adding regulations to hemp-derived THC beverages advance in Missouri Legislature
Goldens keep Grassy store going
BusinessFeb. 7
Goldens keep Grassy store going
Outstanding Farmers (2025 Edition)
BusinessFeb. 7
Outstanding Farmers (2025 Edition)
Stock market today: Wall Street finishes mixed as strong fashion, tobacco stocks offset Ford's drop
BusinessFeb. 6
Stock market today: Wall Street finishes mixed as strong fashion, tobacco stocks offset Ford's drop
B Magazine: Groundbreaking progress at Semo Industrial Park promises economic boost for Scott City
BusinessFeb. 4
B Magazine: Groundbreaking progress at Semo Industrial Park promises economic boost for Scott City
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy