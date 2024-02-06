Young entrepreneurs add fresh ideas, unique offerings for area market

Coffee and a dream. One entrepreneur jokes that these are just part of what has helped paved the road on her journey building a successful business.

"The hours are long, sleep is little, weekends mean work and holidays are practically non-existent," says Shannon Duggan, a 25-year-old professional photographer.

Duggan's love of photography began in high school, where she often photographed classmates. She went on to Southeast Missouri State University, where she majored in commercial photography. She began taking family photos and senior pictures. She was approached by a bride-to-be, who asked if she'd be interested in shooting the woman's wedding.

"By junior year, I'd shot about 15 weddings," Duggan says. As her business grew, she started an LLC and requests for her to photograph weddings poured in.

Now seven years into her business, she shoots 25 to 35 weddings each year in locations across the country.

"I usually have coffee in my hand, and a dream," Duggan says. "Sometimes I've only had $5 in the bank. That doesn't happen now, thank goodness," she adds.

To get where she is today, traveling nationally and commanding high fees, Duggan says she devoted time to educating herself by attending industry seminars and workshops. "You have to invest in yourself to have the best outcome with your craft," she says.

Being self-employed means there's little infrastructure, so her association with other young entrepreneurs has been a very important element of her success. "Anytime I had a question, I would reach out," Duggan says. "It's great to talk to someone who is in the same situation as you."

Christen Edmonds, owner of Bandiez Couture, as well as Brickwood Boutique, says the owner of the Indie House, where her shop is located, has been a great source of support and encouragement.

Edmonds, 27, started off small, selling the headbands while attending the University of Missouri, to fund a mission trip to Africa. After the headbands caught on around campus, she received requests for trunk shows. Soon her headbands were carried by retailers in other cities, and the business continued to prosper.

She started an online store -- Bandiez Couture -- and gradually added clothing, which also was popular, so she decided to open a brick-and-mortar store, and sell her headbands there. Initially, she rented one room in the Indie House to sell her Bohemian-style clothing, but now has expanded to a second room.

Mollie Young, owner of Mollie Paperie, says she eased into her business, too.

"I started small," she says. Young posted photos of some of her work, handmade stationary and invitations on Instagram. Next came an online retail endeavor. She began selling products in an Etsy store.

Young says harnessing the power of social media has done a lot to help her business grow.

Getting advice from other business owners has been instrumental to her success as well.