You are what you drive, according to study

There's an old saying that claims you are what you eat.

Now there's apparently research saying you are what you drive, as well.

According to a recent study by Strategic Vision, a research firm in San Diego that helps companies understand human behavior and consumer decisions, the type of vehicle you drive is often an indicator of your political leanings.

For instance, if you are a conservative Republican, the research suggests you're more likely to own a pickup truck. The top five vehicles currently being purchased by Republicans across the country are the Dodge Ram 2500/3500, the Ford F-150, the GMC Sierra 1500, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the Dodge Ram 1500.

Democrats, on the other hand, tend to purchase smaller sedans and SUVs. According to Strategic Vision's study, the top three vehicles among Democrats are the Honda Civic, the Honda Accord and the Subaru Forester.

Meanwhile, the top five vehicles among Americans who identify as having no party affiliation — including those who say they are either liberals or progressives — are the Tesla Model 3, the Honda Civic, the Toyota Rav4 Hybrid, the Honda Civic Hatchback and the Chevrolet Trax.

As for my household, I drive a Ford Mustang and my wife has a Nissan Murano. I'm not sure what that says about us politically, but apparently I like a car that's both sporty and impractical while my wife enjoys comfort, convenience and roominess.

Business closures

I learned last week of two businesses — one in Cape Girardeau and the other in Jackson — that are closing their doors.

Simply Swirled announced Thursday on its Facebook page it would be "permanently closing" its Jackson location, 2480 E. Main St.

"This has been an extremely difficult decision for us because we love the Jackson community," according to the Facebook post. "Like most other restaurants, we have struggled to get back to any sense of normalcy since the pandemic hit."

Sunday was the Jackson location's last day of operation. The Simply Swirled at 274 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau will remain open and any gift cards purchased at the Jackson store can be used at the Cape Girardeau location.

Midwest Cash Pawn Shop, 2112 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, has cut back its hours to Saturdays only, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and will be closing later this winter, according to an employee at the company's location in Carbondale, Illinois, who said the stores in Carbondale, Marion, and Harrisburg, Illinois will remain open.