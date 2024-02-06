Yoga East Healing Arts Studio in Cape Girardeau has been increasing efforts to promote “physical, mental and spiritual health” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Owner Sue Nesler said Yoga East is offering all regular classes through Zoom, the online video-conferencing platform, and has adjusted the studio to make it safe for students.

After the pandemic hit, Nesler said the studio wanted to provide a virtual option because they wanted to meet the needs of all of the students, and some may not feel comfortable coming into the studio.

Yoga East still wanted to provide a group experience, Nesler said, and help members of the community get connected.

“I think we are losing connection as human beings right now because of COVID, so the more we can stay connected and have those connections that are real life — in real time, and not on social media — the better,” Nesler said.

Sara McNeil smiles and rests during the Hatha Yoga class Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Yoga East Healing Arts Studio in Cape Girardeau. Brooke Holford ~ Southeast Missourian

Nesler said this time is also a good opportunity for somebody who is interested in yoga to begin in the comfort of their own home, with a qualified teacher.

“[Yoga] is really about relationships — whether people have been a member of this community for a long time, or are considering trying yoga — the relationship the student builds with the instructor, and the relationships students in the classes build,” Nesler said. “It’s a group experience, and you can still have that in the comfort of your own home.”

Nesler said while the community connection is an important part of the class, yoga can also contribute to physical, mental and spiritual health, which is more important than ever during the pandemic. In fact, Nesler said breathing exercises done through yoga can impact inflammation levels, and how the body responds to certain toxins.