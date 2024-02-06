Yellen defends bank regulations passed after 2008 crisis

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming -- Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Friday emphatically defended the web of regulations the Fed helped enact after the 2008 financial crisis, saying it helped restore the banking system's health and disputing criticism the rules have hurt lending.

Yellen said the Fed is prepared to adjust the regulations as needed to help financial institutions. But in a speech to an annual conference of central bankers in Jackson Hole, she implicitly rejected efforts by Republicans, including President Donald Trump, to scrap the 2010 Dodd-Frank law as a threat to the economy.

The Fed chair refrained from remarking on the state of the economy or on the possible future course of interest rates. Investors had been awaiting her speech for any signals about what the Fed might do when it meets next month.

The central bank has been raising its benchmark short-term rate gradually, but most Fed watchers expect no rate hike before December at the earliest.

Overhanging Yellen's speech was the possibility it marks her final appearance in Jackson Hole as Fed chair. Her term as chair will end in February, and Trump has made clear he is considering replacing her.

One candidate he has mentioned is Gary Cohn, a former Goldman Sachs senior executive who leads Trump's National Economic Council.

Some saw Yellen's forceful defense Friday of the regulatory structure imposed on banks since the 2008 crisis as further lessening the likelihood Trump will reappoint her.

Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, said Yellen's speech "puts her at odds with Trump's deregulation mandate, which could weigh against her remaining as chair when her term expires early next year."

Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics, said, "Yellen's passionate defense of the post-crisis tightening of financial regulation isn't going to go down particularly well at the White House," and it probably makes it less likely Trump will re-nominate her.

At the same time, tensions might be arising between Cohn and Trump.

In an interview published Friday in the Financial Times, Cohn said he considered quitting the White House over the president's widely condemned response to violence at a white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Cohn said he ultimately chose not to leave because of the duty he feels to his job.

In her speech, Yellen noted the U.S. and global financial systems were "in a dangerous place 10 years ago," with severe strains that led to the collapse of investment bank Lehman Brothers, the government takeover of mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and the requirement taxpayers bail out the largest banks.

The Fed chair pointed out despite all the government support to banks, the downturn devolved into the recession, with the loss of 9 million U.S. jobs and millions of Americans losing homes to foreclosures.