Year-end tax bills are in the mail from Cape Girardeau County

This story is updated.

Barbara Gholson, Cape Girardeau County collector, has announced 2022 real estate and personal property tax bills, with payment due no later than Saturday, Dec. 31, have been mailed.

Gholson said if the bills have not been received by Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, residents should contact the Collector's Office, noting failure to receive a bill does not relieve a taxpayer's obligation to pay when due, according to Missouri state statutes.

"Be sure to pay by year-end to avoid interest and penalties," said Gholson, who noted those who prefer to pay in person are reminded her office at No. 1 Barton Square in Jackson and the satellite location at 2311 Bloomfield St. in Cape Girardeau will be closed Dec. 31, since it falls on a Saturday.