Wright has new position, Holloway renominated

Brady Wright has joined MRV Banks in Cape Girardeau as a commercial loan officer.
Wright has worked in the banking industry for nearly five years, serving as a credit analyst and commercial loan officer before joining MRV Banks.
Wright attended Southeast Missouri State University, where he was a standout baseball player and played on three Ohio Valley Conference championship teams.
Founded in 2007, MRV Banks has more than $500 million in assets and is ranked in the top 10 of its national peer group based on asset growth, net interest margin, efficiency and other criteria. In addition to Cape Girardeau, MRV Banks has branches in Ste. Genevieve and Festus, Missouri.
Keith Holloway, founder and owner of Professional Packaging Inc. in Cape Girardeau, has been renominated by Gov. Mike Parson to serve on the University of Missouri Board of Curators.
Holloway was initially nominated to the board in March, however, the Missouri Senate did not vote on his appointment during the recently ended legislative session.
Holloway is currently serving as a curator, and his nomination will be up for confirmation by the state Senate in next legislative session. If his appointment is approved, he will serve as a curator until Jan. 1, 2027, succeeding David Steelman on the board.
