BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mostly lower on Friday, with Tokyo’s benchmark closing down more than 2% after a sell-off on Wall Street.

A report was due later Friday from the U.S. Labor Department on how many workers U.S. employers hired last month. Economists are expecting to see an acceleration in hiring for February.

Germany's DAX lost 1.3% to 23,122.31, while the CAC 40 in Paris declined 0.6% to 8,149.37. Britain's FTSE 100 slipped 0.2% to 8,662.65.

The future for the S&P 500 gained 0.4%, while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2%.

Bitcoin was trading near $89,230, down 1.7%, according to CoinDesk, after President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday establishing a government reserve of bitcoin, a key marker in the cryptocurrency’s journey towards possible mainstream acceptance.

China reported slower than expected trade for January-February, with exports growing just 2.3% and imports sinking 8.4%, the government said. China's trade data for the first two months of the year are usually combined to make up for distortions from Lunar New Year holidays.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 fell 2.2% to 36,887.17 on heavy selling of technology related shares. Computer chip-maker Tokyo Electron's shares dropped 3.1% and testing equipment maker Advantest gave up 2.3%. Both saw steep drops in their U.S.-listed shares overnight.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng reversed early gains, dropping 0.6% to 24,231.30, while the Shanghai Composite index handed back 0.3% to 3,372.55.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 tumbled 1.8% to 7,948.20. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.5% to 2,563.48 after a court ordered impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol to be released from jail, more than a month after he was arrested and indicted over his short-lived imposition of martial law.

The Taiex in Taiwan declined 0.6%.