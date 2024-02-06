Workspaces for women rise in MeToo era

MINNEAPOLIS -- Entering the year-old workspace ModernWell feels like coming into a comfortable spa. Clean lines give way to cozy touches such as footstools covered with faux fur and a roaring fire surrounded by comfortable armchairs. Women type away on laptops at tables scattered throughout.

There is not a man in sight.

ModernWell is one of a growing number of women-only and women-focused workspaces around the country. While many predate the #MeToo movement, their growth has been interlinked with it as it put combating workplace harassment on the national agenda. They're also tapping into a desire among many women to build a community and supportive environment at work that's different from a stereotypical corporate workplace culture.

The spaces provide more than just desks and a coffee machine. They offer programs such as high-profile speakers or yoga classes, and a chance to build a social and business network with like-minded women. It's like WeWork, minus the beer on tap and tech bro atmosphere.

"I think women, especially, are craving safe spaces where they can go and be inspired and do really important work without interruption, and without being reminded of all that, too. There's literally no risk that somebody's going to sexually harass me here," said Renee Powers, a ModernWell member who founded her business, Feminist Book Club, in the space.

ModernWell founder Julie Burton, right, arranges flowers as four women confer on a not-for-profit event Jan. 16 in Minneapolis. ModernWell is one of a growing number of women-only and women-focused workspaces around the country. While many predate the #MeToo movement, their growth has been interlinked with it as it put combating workplace harassment on the national agenda. Jim Mone ~ Associated Press

The biggest player is The Wing, which opened in 2016 in New York and has been expanding rapidly across the country. Its San Francisco location opened in October with a nod to the #MeToo movement, naming a conference room after Christine Blasey Ford, who testified before Congress that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her in high school. Kavanaugh denied the allegation and was confirmed to the court. Membership to use one location costs $2,350 annually, and the company now has more than 6,000 members, spokeswoman Zara Rahim said.

Most of the spaces allow men, but some do not. The Wing was sued by a Washington, D.C., man who alleged discrimination. Its board soon after approved a membership policy providing an applicant's gender identity would not be considered, a development first reported by Insider. Rahim said the policy was being developed before the lawsuit and was unrelated to it. The Wing is also under investigation by the New York City Commission on Human Rights for gender-based discrimination. The Wing said it is working with the commission.

Another fast-growing space is The Riveter, with five locations in Seattle and Los Angeles and plans to open in Austin, Texas, in March. On Tuesday, it announced plans to open five more locations in cities including Minneapolis and Atlanta.

About 20 percent of its members are building venture-scale startups, but the majority are small businesses with just a few employees, or people who work on their own such as lawyers or real estate agents, founder and CEO Amy Nelson said. It ranges from $99 to hundreds of dollars monthly.

About one-quarter of The Riveter's 2,000 members are men, Nelson said, but the difference is that "out of the gate we're putting women first."