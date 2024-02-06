Working from home: A viable alternative to traditional work spaces

Working from home.

It's also referred to as telecommuting, telework, mobile work and flexible workplace and is an arrangement by which workers are able to perform their jobs at home or anyplace else other than at their "traditional" office setting.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, an estimated 20 million to 30 million Americans were working at home as of a month or so ago and the percentage of at-home workers was steadily increasing.

Now, thanks to COVID-19, many employers are telling workers to stay home and do their jobs from their kitchen tables, if possible.

As a result, the number of U.S. workers who are transitioning to "home offices" is on an accelerated upswing. At many of the nation's "big tech" companies such as Google, Amazon and Facebook, employees who are able are now working from home. In several states, where most residents have been required to stay home -- including Illinois, California, New York and several others -- having employees work from home is the only option for companies that want to stay in business.

Southeast Missourian reporter Rachael Long waves from the window of a home office, where she is practicing social distancing Sunday in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

It's too soon to say just how many office workers have set up home offices now that COVID-19 has come to America, but with one-fifth of the population under "shelter at home" mandates as of last week, it's safe to say the number is rising rapidly.

"We've had a ton of calls," said Allen Whitaker, sales manager at Velocity Electronics in Cape Girardeau, which helps businesses and individuals set up network connections for home offices. He estimates about 75% of his Velocity Electronics' clients are businesses and many of them have been inquiring about networking solutions to allow employees to work at home.

Home office solutions can be fairly simple, Whitaker said.

"There are two main things people need for a home office. The first is telecommunications, some sort of way to make and receive calls," Whitaker said, explaining there are ways to avoid using personal cellphones, including affordable software platforms that will allow calls to be placed through the internet, often at a lower cost than traditional phone systems.