Work Life program at One City provides career skills

Excelling at work starts with positive relationships with yourself, your faith, coworkers and others in your life, according to the Work Life program at One City in Cape Girardeau. Three women graduated from the career readiness program during a ceremony Thursday.

Heaven Marsh, Anna Burger and Laure Houston graduated from the program in a ceremony livestreamed to One City's Facebook page. A fourth participant was also recognized, but she was unable to complete the program after taking on a second job.

One City's Work Life program meets twice a week for 10 weeks at the community center at 610 Independence St. During the program, participants are instructed in career readiness, with a focus on personal relationships that's rooted in a biblical curriculum.

Instructors Joy Vinson and Christina Cheek oversaw the curriculum and led sessions, with four "allies" providing support to the participants. The structure and curriculum are based on a program in Memphis, Tennessee, Vinson said. In addition, the instructors incorporate their own life experiences into sessions, something she said adds a personal touch to the program.

During the biblically-based program, parables are often connected to illustrate lessons and incorporate faith into the classes. Vinson stressed that the program especially emphasizes reconciliation -- no matter what happens, Vinson said, there's always room for a person to redeem himself or herself and start again.