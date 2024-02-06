Work Life program at One City provides career skills

Excelling at work starts with positive relationships with yourself, your faith, coworkers and others in your life, according to the Work Life program at One City in Cape Girardeau. Three women graduated from the career readiness program during a ceremony Thursday.
Heaven Marsh, Anna Burger and Laure Houston graduated from the program in a ceremony livestreamed to One City's Facebook page. A fourth participant was also recognized, but she was unable to complete the program after taking on a second job.
One City's Work Life program meets twice a week for 10 weeks at the community center at 610 Independence St. During the program, participants are instructed in career readiness, with a focus on personal relationships that's rooted in a biblical curriculum.
Instructors Joy Vinson and Christina Cheek oversaw the curriculum and led sessions, with four "allies" providing support to the participants. The structure and curriculum are based on a program in Memphis, Tennessee, Vinson said. In addition, the instructors incorporate their own life experiences into sessions, something she said adds a personal touch to the program.
During the biblically-based program, parables are often connected to illustrate lessons and incorporate faith into the classes. Vinson stressed that the program especially emphasizes reconciliation -- no matter what happens, Vinson said, there's always room for a person to redeem himself or herself and start again.
"Some of the women have never felt love before, and to know that, 'Hey, we here, we love you, God loves you,'" she said. "We've had women who've never held a job before, and they've gone through the class and they've written a resume. You still have worth, even if you've never had a job, maybe, or you don't have your high school diploma. It's never too late."
One of the highlights of the program is the mock interview session, which sets participants up with individuals from local businesses to practice interviewing skills. During the exercise, Vinson said that students also create a 60-second commercial promoting themselves and their work experience.
"I'm so blessed to have had this opportunity, and grateful is an understatement as to how I feel," Marsh said during the graduation ceremony. During the mock interview session, she was recognized as a potential employee by a Rhodes 101 representative and was hired shortly after.
One City partners with several local businesses such as Family Counseling Center and United Way to provide the Work Life program. The FCC provides counseling services to guide participants, and the United Way of Southeast Missouri provides financial support.
The graduates were part of the sixth session of the Work Life program, which has been offered for the past three years. The next Work Life class at One City will begin Sept. 8.
