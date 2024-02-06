Wood & Huston Bank is building a new 6,400-square-foot structure behind its current location at 111 S. Broadview St. in Cape Girardeau, which will feature two interactive teller machines (ITM) the company has been using in other Missouri cities.

Clint Karnes, the bank's market president for Cape Girardeau and Jackson, said he is hopeful the new structure will be complete by April.

On Oct. 18, Cape Girardeau City Council gave final approval to the resubdivision of two of the bank's lots along Broadview into one, the final step allowing construction to begin.

"The ITMs will feature a live video teller, one who operates out of Cape and the other in Marshall, Missouri — and the latter is where the bank was founded in 1874," Karnes said.

"These video tellers will be available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and can do everything a teller can do through a traditional drive-through setup except cashier's checks, money orders and providing rolled coin," he said, adding a lot of a bank's transactions are typically deposits, withdrawals and cashing checks.