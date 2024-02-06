All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessAugust 22, 2022
'Women in Beer' event coming to SEMO
Julia Herz will join three other women involved in various capacities in the beer industry for a "Women in Beer" keynote speech and panel discussion from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22 in Dempster Hall's Glenn Auditorium on the Southeast Missouri State University main campus in Cape Girardeau...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Julia Herz is executive director of American Homebrewers Association. Herz is scheduled as keynote speaker Sept. 22 for SEMO's "Women in Beer" event at Dempster Hall's Glenn Auditorium.
Julia Herz is executive director of American Homebrewers Association. Herz is scheduled as keynote speaker Sept. 22 for SEMO's "Women in Beer" event at Dempster Hall's Glenn Auditorium.Submitted

Julia Herz will join three other women involved in various capacities in the beer industry for a "Women in Beer" keynote speech and panel discussion from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22 in Dempster Hall's Glenn Auditorium on the Southeast Missouri State University main campus in Cape Girardeau.

"Women and women-identifying individuals have always been essential to the history and survival of beer," said Southeast's Erin Rae Fluegge, a co-host for the event sponsored by Douglas C. Greene Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

"As such, this event seeks to highlight the continued importance of women in the field and inspire the next generation to explore the possibilities and passions of the craft beer industry," she added.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Herz is executive director of American Homebrewers Association. She will be joined on the panel by Natalie Johnson, director of brewing for Anheuser-Busch in St. Louis; Danielle Snowden, head brewer at St. Louis's Earthbound Beer; and Marika Josephson, owner and brew master of Ava, Illinois's Scratch Brewery.

Amanda Camp of SEMO Craft Brewers Alliance will also act as a co-host for the event.

The event is free but registration is required at https://surveymonkey.com/r/womeninbeer22.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 4
Stock market today: Dow rallies to a record after a blockbus...
BusinessOct. 2
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the ...
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a sta...
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safegu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
BusinessSep. 29
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
BusinessSep. 29
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
BusinessSep. 29
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
BusinessSep. 27
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
BusinessSep. 27
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy