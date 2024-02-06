'Women in Beer' event coming to SEMO

Julia Herz will join three other women involved in various capacities in the beer industry for a "Women in Beer" keynote speech and panel discussion from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22 in Dempster Hall's Glenn Auditorium on the Southeast Missouri State University main campus in Cape Girardeau.
"Women and women-identifying individuals have always been essential to the history and survival of beer," said Southeast's Erin Rae Fluegge, a co-host for the event sponsored by Douglas C. Greene Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
"As such, this event seeks to highlight the continued importance of women in the field and inspire the next generation to explore the possibilities and passions of the craft beer industry," she added.
Herz is executive director of American Homebrewers Association. She will be joined on the panel by Natalie Johnson, director of brewing for Anheuser-Busch in St. Louis; Danielle Snowden, head brewer at St. Louis's Earthbound Beer; and Marika Josephson, owner and brew master of Ava, Illinois's Scratch Brewery.
Amanda Camp of SEMO Craft Brewers Alliance will also act as a co-host for the event.
The event is free but registration is required at https://surveymonkey.com/r/womeninbeer22.
