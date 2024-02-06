Woman-owned business in Cape Girardeau recognized

Murphy Business of Cape Girardeau, owned by Jennifer Smith Broeckling, has been awarded certification as a woman-owned business by National Women Business Owners Corp. (NWBOC).
According to a report, more than 12 million businesses across United States are owned by women, generating $1.7 trillion in sales and employing nearly 9 million people.
