Wisper Internet adds service in Perry County

Wisper Internet has announced the launch of a new wireless internet tower in Perry County, Missouri, which the company reports is providing 545 Perryville households with Tarana technology.
According to a news release from Wisper, the company is among the first internet service providers in the nation to incorporate Tarana technology, providing up to 400 Mbps packages to its customers.
The news release from Wisper states the additional service in Perry County is part of the company's pledge to provide wireless internet service to rural communities in five states as part of the Connect America Fund, which includes $9.6 million focused on broadband expansion in Perry County.
Wisper Internet operates on "fixed wireless" technology using transmitters mounted onto elevated structures such as water towers or grain elevators. Wisper customers receive signals through small dishes outside their homes, which, in turn, transmit signals to their routers.
Wisper is based in Mascoutah, Illinois, and has more than 200 employees and approximately 20,000 subscribers in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas and Missouri
