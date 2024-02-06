All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessSeptember 27, 2021

Wisper Internet adds service in Perry County

Wisper Internet has announced the launch of a new wireless internet tower in Perry County, Missouri, which the company reports is providing 545 Perryville households with Tarana technology. According to a news release from Wisper, the company is among the first internet service providers in the nation to incorporate Tarana technology, providing up to 400 Mbps packages to its customers...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Wisper Internet has announced the launch of a new wireless internet tower in Perry County, Missouri, which the company reports is providing 545 Perryville households with Tarana technology.

According to a news release from Wisper, the company is among the first internet service providers in the nation to incorporate Tarana technology, providing up to 400 Mbps packages to its customers.

The news release from Wisper states the additional service in Perry County is part of the company's pledge to provide wireless internet service to rural communities in five states as part of the Connect America Fund, which includes $9.6 million focused on broadband expansion in Perry County.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wisper Internet operates on "fixed wireless" technology using transmitters mounted onto elevated structures such as water towers or grain elevators. Wisper customers receive signals through small dishes outside their homes, which, in turn, transmit signals to their routers.

Wisper is based in Mascoutah, Illinois, and has more than 200 employees and approximately 20,000 subscribers in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas and Missouri

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new locati...
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking event...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
BusinessDec. 2
Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and entertained
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and entertained
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy