Wireless internet tower up in Perry County

Wisper Internet announced the launch of a new wireless internet tower in Perry County, Missouri, to serving 545 households in the Perryville community.
Wisper said it has pledged to provide wireless internet service to rural communities in Missouri and four other states as part of the Connect America Fund — including $9.6 million focused on broadband expansion in Perry County.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.