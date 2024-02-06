Willie Redmond was headed for a job in corporate America, potentially climbing the ranks via Wall Street or through corporate law, but a course he took while pursuing an MBA at the University of South Carolina’s Moore School of Business changed his career trajectory.

Armed with an undergraduate degree in economics and the need for an elective in his MBA program, Redmond asked if he could take the PhD level international economics course. The professor agreed, though cautioned most of the students in the class had taken PhD level microeconomics and macroeconomics. Redmond had taken neither per-requisite. But for the ambitious graduate student, it was “challenge accepted.”

The course was indeed challenging, and Redmond said he worked harder for it than any other in his life. Still, he enjoyed the content. So much so that his professor encouraged him to pursue a PhD in economics.

“Quite honestly, I’d never really considered it that much because I was going to do the MBA and go out in the corporate world and get rich, as opposed to not rich like I am now,” Redmond said with a laugh. “But that intrigued me. I have really looked at that, what a crazy little inflection point. That really got me to the best job ever, quite honestly. I really enjoy teaching and working with students.”

The feeling is apparently mutual for many of Redmond’s students and colleagues at Southeast Missouri State University where he’s taught since the late ’90s. He has conducted research on international business and led educational experiences for students, and in 2019, Redmond was recognized with the Provost’s Research, Instruction and Development for Education Award. The Council of Deans at the university selects the winner, with nominations coming from each of the colleges at Southeast.

International business

Redmond has an engaging personality, and he connects well with students — especially around his work with the International Business program. He’s taught summer classes at some of Southeast’s partner universities in Germany, the Netherlands and Finland.

“You talk about challenging, and you know we like challenges in our life, but challenging [in the sense of] getting in front of a German master’s level class talking about the European Union,” he said, adding the students he was teaching had grown up in the environment he was lecturing about.

When Redmond came to Southeast, Dr. Peter Gordon was serving as director of the International Business Program. But Redmond was the “de facto assistant director” and worked with his colleague over the years. Five years ago, Redmond took the reigns, a role he’s held until this year when he was named interim chairperson of the Department of Marketing. (Dr. Jim Caldwell is serving as the interim director of the International Business Program while Redmond provides leadership as chairperson.)

Even with the shifting of roles, Redmond stays plugged in to the International Business Program. In speaking with B Magazine for this story, he outlined some of the core components.

One is advising international business majors. Redmond works with the students, advising them on courses to take as well as study abroad options which range from short two-week programs to semester-long options.

A second aspect is assisting students outside the business school who are interested in study abroad options. Redmond said the business school, along with foreign languages and some other areas scattered around campus, is an epicenter of study abroad activity.

Case competitions

The third component might actually be his favorite. Redmond leads student case study teams to compete in global competitions — something he considers “a joy.”

These are selective events with only 16 schools around the globe qualifying to compete. Southeast has traditionally made the cut.

“We always push this whole idea of experiential learning and trying to give these students this real world experience. And in some ways there’s nothing really as real world as actually analyzing a business problem, and that’s what they do in these competitions,” he said.