William Meyer wins Cape Toastmasters award

William Meyer, retired Southeast Missouri State University professor of agribusiness, has won the Bill Burlison Award from Cape Girardeau's Noon Toastmasters in recognition of 50 years' service to the local club.
The Burlison Award is named for the late retired congressman Bill Burlison, himself a Southeast graduate.
