Will American Airlines bar customers from changing a ticket?

FORT WORTH, Texas -- American Airlines is threatening to prohibit customers from making changes to nonrefundable tickets if Congress makes good on a proposal to crack down on what critics call unreasonable airline fees.

American CEO Doug Parker said his airline would be acting just like many other businesses when customers want to swap their ticket for a different flight or for another day.

"We -- like the baseball team, like the opera -- would say, 'We're sorry, it was nonrefundable,'" Parker said last week.

Parker made the comments as the airline industry's main trade group mobilizes to defeat a proposal in Congress to limit airline fees.

Changing a domestic ticket on the largest airlines typically costs $200. Last year, U.S. carriers collected nearly $2.9 billion in change fees. American led the pack with $878 million.

The Senate has voted to tell the Transportation Department to make sure various fees -- including ticket-change and baggage charges -- reflect the airline's actual cost for providing the extra service. The House has not gone along, and the fate of the Senate provision, contained in a bill governing the Federal Aviation Administration, is unclear, especially with Congress rushing toward adjournment before the November midterm elections.

The Trump administration opposes the fees provision. In May, the Transportation Department said it would be a step back toward re-regulating airline pricing, which largely ended in 1978.

Parker said if the provision becomes law, American would almost certainly eliminate the option for customers to change their ticket if they bought a nonrefundable fare -- the most affordable type of tickets.

The CEO concedes it doesn't cost American $200 to change a customer's ticket. That's not the point, he said.