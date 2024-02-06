Matt Buchheit says it happens "all the time."

His wife, Kate, usually goes with the flow, but admits "it's frustrating."

What they're talking about are the hunters who come to the Buchheits' Rut-N-Strut Taxidermy business, trophy in hand, and assume Matt is in charge.

But in reality, Kate is the full-time taxidermist while Matt works there part time.

"A lot of people don't realize I do it," Kate said as she shrugged and shook her head. "They just assume he does it. I don't really say anything, but it's frustrating."

Kate and Matt Buchheit pose for a photo with a bobcat mount they produced, which was one of four Rut-N-Strut Taxidermy entries recognized at this year's Missouri Taxidermy Association convention. Submitted

In the male-dominated world of taxidermy, Kate is among a small, yet growing, percentage of female taxidermists. Several of them, such as Kate, are in business with their spouses.

From hobby to career

"We got into it by accident," said Matt, who works full time as the compliance coordinator at Buzzi Unicem Alternate Fuels in Cape Girardeau.

It was during deer season in the fall of 2018 when Matt shot what he described as a "decent buck." Rather than having the deer's head mounted, he decided to try his hand at a "European" or "skull mount" in which the skin, fur and tissue are removed, leaving only the deer's rack and skull, which is then dried and bleached for display.

The result, he said, turned out "pretty good." Several of Matt's hunting friends asked whether he would do similar skull mounts on their deer and soon he "had a bunch" to do.

Matt Buchheit specializes in mounted fish trophies, such as this bass displayed at Rut-N-Strut Taxidermy, a business he and his wife, Kate, began nearly two years ago. Submitted

It was about that time that Kate, who was an assistant manager at the Cape Girardeau Kmart, lost her job when the store closed in November 2018.

"When Kmart closed, I had no idea what I was going to do," said Kate, who had worked at the store nearly half her life, starting in 2004 when she was just 16. She thought about going into the health care field, perhaps as a transcriptionist or medical coder, but since Matt was becoming overwhelmed with his initial taxidermy work, he suggested she could help with the deer skulls.

Kate, who grew up in the Egypt Mills area and learned how to skin and clean animals from her father and brother, accepted Matt's suggestion.

"She was intrigued by the work and got satisfaction from seeing happy customers," Matt said.

The Buchheits converted the two-car garage at their home along County Road 439 north of Jackson and Rut-N-Strut Taxidermy was born.

By then, Kate knew she wanted to pursue a career in taxidermy, so she enrolled in a four-week training program at the Lake of the Ozarks to hone her skills.

"When she was in class, she told me there were two things she would not do," Matt recalled. "She said she would not do fish and she would not do ducks. And now, do you know what our two favorite things to do now are? Fish and ducks!"

Kate still leaves all the fish for Matt to do because to do them right requires coats of airbrush-applied paint.

"And the airbrush and I just don't get along," Kate said as she shook her head.

"Now she does the ducks," Matt said. "She loves doing birds and I do all the fish."

For the most part, they collaborate on just about everything else, including deer, which, for them, is their "bread and butter," especially when bow and rifle hunting seasons come along.

Matt and Kate Buchheit of Rut-N-Strut Taxidermy position antlers atop a deer shoulder mount form at their taxidermy shop at their home north of Jackson. Jay Wolz

'We weren't that close'

It was their mutual love of hunting and the outdoors that helped bring them together when they began dating in 2014 after Kate's brother, who worked with Matt at Buzzi Unicem, encouraged him to ask her out.

"When we first started talking, it was in October and rifle season started in November," she said. "I told him I couldn't talk to him much then because I'd be busy hunting. He said he'd be doing the same thing."

"We didn't know we both hunted at the time," Matt said. "We had just met and didn't realize it."

Although Kate and Matt shared a passion for hunting, they didn't share the same deer stand.