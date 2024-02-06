Wicked Weed beer sale marks flashpoint in brewery turf wars

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Within hours of announcing its sale to the maker of Budweiser, North Carolina's beloved Wicked Weed beer lost its voting rights in a craft-beer guild, was booted from collaborations with two independent breweries and was exiled from at least a handful of stores and restaurants.

The deal announced Wednesday represents the latest front in the battle between macro- and micro-brewers as behemoths such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev acquire independent brewers to harness the craft segment's fast growth.

Wicked Weed will be one of a dozen brands in Anheuser Busch's unit called The High End, which includes Breckenridge Brewery in Colorado and Goose Island Brewery in Illinois.

"Our consumers are very, very passionate consumers," said Walt Dickinson, who co-founded Wicked Weed in 2012. "They feel passionate about the brand. I'm respectful of their feelings. It's going to be our job going forward to win them back and show them that we're the exact same people."

Other well-known craft brewery acquisitions include the purchase of California's Ballast Point by Constellation Brands, while Molson Coors owns stakes in smaller brewers such as Georgia's Terrapin Beer Co.

Michael Brawley places a "No Big Beer" sign behind the bar Thursday at Brawley's Beverage in Charlotte, North Carolina. Brawley is among at least a handful of stores or restaurants that announced they don't intend to stock Wicked Weed in the future. Chuck Burton ~ Associated Press

Craft-beer lovers seemed to take the sale of Wicked Weed harder than other recent deals, however, judging from scores of social-media comments, said Paul Gatza, director of the Brewers Association trade group. He believes that could be because of Wicked Weed's reputation for creativity, particularly sour beers.

"This one seems to have really struck a nerve moreso than some of the previous acquisitions," he said.

Craft brewers' share of U.S. retail beer sales was nearly 22 percent in 2016, according to recent figures from Gatza's group, which represents small and independent brewers. The number of barrels produced by craft brewers has more than doubled since 2011 to nearly 25 million, the group said.

Dickinson said other companies were interested in buying Wicked Weed, but Anheuser-Busch offered the best opportunity for the brewery to maintain a high level of autonomy.

"I could name 10 other partners we could have chosen besides The High End that the beer industry would have had a lot better feelings about, but at the end of the day, I believe this was the right choice for our brand and our company," he said.