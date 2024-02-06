Who's selling steaks off a truck? Amazon

NEW YORK -- Donna Brunswick drove to a Costco last month to pick up 2 pounds of raw flank steak -- not at the wholesale club, but from a truck in the parking lot.

"Typically you wouldn't buy meat off a random truck," said Brunswick, a technical manager in Atlanta.

But she said $20 for the slab of beef was a good deal. And she liked the filet mignon she bought from it in December when it was that day's offering.

"The truck meat was delicious," she said.

The meat didn't just fall off the back of a random truck. It was sold by Amazon, which already sells just about anything online but now also hawks discounted seafood, Panini presses and more from what it calls the Treasure Truck.

It's a quirky way for the online retailer to connect with shoppers in person, expand its physical presence and promote itself. Amazon also has used the trucks to try to bring people into Whole Foods, the grocery chain it bought last year. The service debuted two years ago and the trucks now roam nearly 40 cities in the United States and England.

The inspiration, said Treasure Truck director Margot Johnson, was the ice cream truck, another store on wheels that pops up unexpectedly.

While Treasure Truck sales are a tiny piece of the giant online retailer's business, the value to Amazon may be in the app downloads the trucks generate, its ability to test what products are hot sellers, and the buzz they create, said Aaron Cheris, who heads Bain & Co.'s retail practice.

"Amazon does a lot of things because they can," Cheris said.

What's sold on the trucks? The item is a secret until the day the trucks roll out. People who sign up get a morning text announcing the deal of the day. At the circus-like trucks, which light up and blast music, Amazon workers play games with shoppers and help them take selfies. They have custom designs, such as a lobster and lighthouse on the Boston truck; cowboy boots in Dallas; and a race car in Indianapolis. A bubble-blowing machine is usually going.

"It's so kitschy," said Evelyn Molina, who bought a $20 bouquet of roses, lilies and other flowers from the Miami Treasure Truck. Molina, who blogs about parenthood at MommyMafia.com, decided to treat herself since it was parked near her workout spot.