Who you gonna call? The AG's office, that's who

When Ray Parker Jr. asked "Who you gonna call?" in the "Ghostbusters" title track back in 1984, I doubt he had the Missouri Attorney General's Office in mind as the answer.

I received an email last week from Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office summarizing the Top 10 consumer complaints his office received in 2020. (And although we had plenty to complain about last year, only a few of the complaints had anything to do with COVID-19.)

The Attorney General's Office has six full-time staff members who reviewed 116,684 consumer complaints in 2020. That comes out to an average of almost 19,450 complaints per staffer during the year.

Chris Nuelle, Schmitt's press secretary, told me he wasn't sure how many of the complaints came through the office's consumer protection hotline and how many arrived via email or through the attorney general's website, but there's no doubt those six staff members spent thousands of man hours on the phone with unhappy Missourians.

"Every complaint is reviewed by our team," Chris said. "And while we try to mediate complaints we receive, there are certain instances where we take legal action, which can range from a cease-and-desist letter to litigation and sometimes criminal proceedings."

When mediation efforts are unsuccessful and when there are credible allegations of potential violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act, the office investigates instances of potential consumer fraud and litigates when necessary.

Listed in order of greatest prevalence, here is the list of the most common consumer complaints handled by Schmitt's office last year:

1. No-call violations

By far and away, complaints about illegal telemarketing activities and "no-call" violations were the leading complaint category in 2020. In fact, half of the attorney general's "complaint" staff is assigned to the office's "no-call unit" and dealt with 34,527 complaints from Missourians who had received unwanted phone calls from businesses or organizations soliciting the purchase of goods or services.

2. Solicitations/publications/subscriptions

Coming in a distant second were the 1,848 complaints the office received about mail and phone offers that often had something to do with sweepstakes, lotteries and other solicitations in which scammers promised a valuable prize or high-dollar award to entice consumers to send money, buy overpriced products or services, or contribute to a phony charity. Some also concerned solicitations alleging cures for coronavirus.

3. Financial

The AG's office received 1,646 complaints from Missourians about debt-collection companies, credit-repair services and disputes with financial institutions. Complaints in this category typically involved foreclosures, debt collection, loan servicing and other similar services. Debt collector complaints often included allegations of harassment by collectors who threatened consumers.

4. Retail/wholesale

There were 1,625 complaints last year from Missourians who had issues with retail and wholesale companies, most involving purchases made through the internet, by telephone or through the mail, and involved late deliveries or products that were never delivered. Other complaints in this category were related to appliances, furniture and other items with warranty issues or were defective in some way.

5. Automotive

Missourians filed 1,490 complaints last year about car dealerships and automotive repair shops. Those complaints usually involved failure to deliver titles in a timely manner, as well as shoddy repair work and service issues.