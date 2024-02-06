Whitney Quick of Cape Girardeau Chamber chosen for Leadership Missouri

Whitney Quick, the vice president of programs and leadership development at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, has been selected as one of the 26 participants for this year’s Leadership Missouri class.

Leadership Missouri is designed to enhance participants’ leadership skills through an in-depth exploration of the state’s economic, political and social issues. It is offered by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry and consists of seven monthly, two-day sessions held in different regions across the state.

“The itinerary is really impressive. It spans seven months and it is taking us to cities like St. Louis, Kansas City, Jefferson City and along the way we’ll have the privilege of engaging with top professionals from various sectors,” Quick said.

She added she was interested in fostering collaborative leadership while participating in the class.