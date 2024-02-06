All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessMay 13, 2024

Whitney Quick of Cape Girardeau Chamber chosen for Leadership Missouri

Whitney Quick will be one of 26 Missouri leaders participating in the Leadership Missouri event for the next seven months.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Whitney Quick
Whitney Quick

Whitney Quick, the vice president of programs and leadership development at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, has been selected as one of the 26 participants for this year’s Leadership Missouri class.

Leadership Missouri is designed to enhance participants’ leadership skills through an in-depth exploration of the state’s economic, political and social issues. It is offered by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry and consists of seven monthly, two-day sessions held in different regions across the state.

“The itinerary is really impressive. It spans seven months and it is taking us to cities like St. Louis, Kansas City, Jefferson City and along the way we’ll have the privilege of engaging with top professionals from various sectors,” Quick said.

She added she was interested in fostering collaborative leadership while participating in the class.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“In today’s interconnected world, the ability to work across industries and regions is essential. I’m excited to get to see that sort of mindset,” Quick said.

She said she hopes the experience gives her more ideas for opportunities to provide participants of Leadership Cape, the chamber’s own leadership class, with.

Leadership Missouri starts Tuesday, May 21 in St. Louis and concludes Friday, Nov. 22 in Hermann.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 22
5 tips for incorporating the next generation into your busin...
BusinessNov. 22
Stock market today: Wall Street gains ground as it notches a...
BusinessNov. 22
Sponsored: House of Paws Grooming offers personalized care f...
BusinessNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
How to keep your philanthropic giving local during business transitions
BusinessNov. 21
How to keep your philanthropic giving local during business transitions
Stock market today: Wall Street rises with Nvidia as bitcoin bursts above $99,000
BusinessNov. 21
Stock market today: Wall Street rises with Nvidia as bitcoin bursts above $99,000
Sponsored: Capital Insurance & Associates, Inc. A family business rooted in service and expertise
BusinessNov. 21
Sponsored: Capital Insurance & Associates, Inc. A family business rooted in service and expertise
Sponsored: How TeeHouse Complex is redefining golf in Cape Girardeau with innovation and community focus
BusinessNov. 20
Sponsored: How TeeHouse Complex is redefining golf in Cape Girardeau with innovation and community focus
SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, lumber, mining industries
BusinessNov. 19
SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, lumber, mining industries
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
BusinessNov. 19
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in Dexter
BusinessNov. 19
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in Dexter
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
BusinessNov. 18
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy