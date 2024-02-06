Whitney Quick joins Cape chamber

Whitney Quick has been named by Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce as vice president of programs and leadership development, effective Tuesday, May 16.
Quick, a graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and Southeast Missouri State University, comes to the chamber after five years as regional director of Better Business Bureau.
According to a news release, Quick previously has held leadership roles at SoutheastHEALTH Foundation and Lutheran Family and Children's Services.
