There are few words in the American lexicon more top-of-mind these days than the moniker of this now-mammoth online social media and social networking service.

The name "Facebook" is derived from the face book directories often given to U.S. university students, especially when they first enter college.

Facebook was launched in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg and a small group of friends from Harvard University and the name seems instantly recognizable, even to those who have never spent a moment on the internet.

The Facebook app, in fact, is used today by an estimated 3 billion people around the globe.

This fall, Zuckerberg decided to drop the name — or at least, relegate it to second-tier status.

"It is time for us to adopt a new company brand to encompass everything we do," Zuckerberg said in an Oct. 28 video intended for Facebook employees.

"Starting today, our company is now Meta. From now on, we're going to be metaverse first, not Facebook first."

The company formerly known as Facebook began to be traded Dec. 1 under the stock ticker MVRS -- effectively demoting Facebook's service to being just one of the Meta company's subsidiaries, alongside Instagram and WhatsApp, rather than the overarching brand.

"I see this as a defensive rebrand to compartmentalize Facebook's baggage," said Mike Baxter, copy director of the Cape Girardeau office of Jump, an advertising agency based in St. Louis.

Baxter, who works under the leadership of Jump's creative director in Cape Girardeau, David Coleman, is a "messaging" guy, the person who spends much of his work time on naming and brand strategy for Jump's clients.

Baxter, a Columbia, Missouri, native, came to Cape Girardeau in 2012 to work for Red Letter Communications and moved to Jump in 2018.

Indeed, Facebook has taken a battering because of a series of crises -- from its alleged involvement in Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, to a 2018 privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica, to this year's damaging revelations from former Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen.

Misinformation, content moderation failures plus revelations about the negative effect Facebook and its ancillary platforms have on some users' mental health pushed Zuckerberg into a startling decision -- turn the page and put a new name on the book.