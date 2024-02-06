What's happening on North Sprigg?

Have you noticed the dirt work just north of the Rhodes convenience store on North Sprigg Street across from the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau? By late December or early January, the site will be the location of a new Rally's fast-food drive-through.

The North Sprigg Street Rally's is one of three being built this fall in Southeast Missouri by Cape Girardeau-based PAJCO. The others are in Dexter and Poplar Bluff.

Brent Anderson of PAJCO said the Cape, Dexter and Poplar Bluff locations will have the "same format and same look" as the company's three other Rally's — the two PAJCO opened in Jackson and Sikeston about a year ago and one in Farmington the company acquired earlier this month.

"When something's going well, you want to replicate it," Brent told me.

Site preparations are underway along North Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau, just north of the Rhodes convenience store, where a Rally's fast-food drive-through is scheduled to open in late December or early January. Jay Wolz

P&G pays higher than average overall taxes

One of Cape Girardeau County's largest employers, and one of the biggest companies in the world, paid one of the highest overall tax rates in 2019.

The Procter & Gamble Co., which produces diapers and paper products at its sprawling production facility north of Cape Girardeau, paid the seventh-highest overall tax rate last year among S&P 100 companies, according to a study released last week by WalletHub.

The WalletHub report, which arrived in my email last Tuesday, said P&G's 2019 overall tax rate — combining federal, state and international rates — was 34.65%.

Only six other companies on the S&P 100 list paid higher overall rates. They were Qualcomm Inc. (41.37%), Chevron Corp. (48.61%), General Electric (63.19%), salesforce.com (82.15%), Altria Group Inc. (a whopping 269.45%), and Occidental Petroleum Corp. (an even more whopping 372.58%).

On the other side of the spectrum, the 10 companies listed as paying the lowest overall taxes in '19 were Netflix (9.47%), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (9.19%), Pfizer Inc. (7.83%), IBM (7.19%), AbbVie Inc. (6.46%), NVIDIA Corp. (5.86%), Mondelez International Inc. (0.06%), American Tower Corp. (0.01%), and Gilead Sciences Inc. (-3.95%).

Among key findings of the WalletHub study:

The overall tax rate S&P 100 companies pay is about 19%.

S&P 100 companies pay roughly 6% lower rates on U.S. taxes than international taxes.

Most tech companies — including Adobe, Oracle and Cisco Systems — are still paying more than 5% lower rates abroad, continuing a trend that began in 2013 and continued in every year since.

The average S&P 100 company pays a 29% lower tax rate than the top 1% of consumers.

The full S&P 100 tax-rate report can be found at www.wallethub.com/edu/corporate-tax-rates/28330.

Medical marijuana sales underway in Missouri

The first legal sales of medical marijuana in Missouri took place Saturday at a state-licensed dispensary, according to an email I received over the weekend from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (DHSS), which regulates the state's medical marijuana program. The email did not indicate where the sale took place, but state officials told me last week it would probably be in either the St. Louis or Kansas City area.