What is net neutrality, and why does it matter?

NEW YORK -- "Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.

On Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission voted to not only undo the Obama-era rules that have been in place since 2015, but forbid states to put anything similar in place.

Here's a look at what the developments mean for consumers and companies.

What is net neutrality?

Net neutrality is the principle that internet providers treat all web traffic equally, and it's pretty much how the internet has worked since its creation.

But regulators, consumer advocates and internet companies were concerned about what broadband companies could do with their power as the pathway to the internet -- blocking or slowing down apps that rival their services, for example.

What did the government do about it?

The FCC in 2015 approved rules, on a party-line vote, that made sure cable and phone companies don't manipulate traffic.

With them in place, a provider such as Comcast can't charge Netflix for a faster path to its customers, or block it or slow it down.

The net-neutrality rules gave the FCC power to go after companies for business practices that weren't explicitly banned as well.

For example, the Obama FCC said "zero rating" practices by AT&T violated net neutrality. The telecom giant exempted its video app from cellphone data caps, which would save some consumers money, and said video rivals could pay for the same treatment.

Under current chairman Ajit Pai, the FCC spiked the effort to go after AT&T, even before it began rolling out a plan to undo the net neutrality rules entirely.