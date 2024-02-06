All sections
BusinessMarch 7, 2022

West Campus expansion for SoutheastHEALTH on track

SoutheastHEALTH told attendees of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee last week Phase II of its overall $125 million West Campus expansion remains on track for a mid-2023 completion. Maria Sudak, hospital system vice president and chief operating officer, presented a video to attendees about the 70,000-square-foot building along South Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Phase II rendering of SoutheastHEALTH West Campus expansion. Completion is expected by mid-2023 along South Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.
Phase II rendering of SoutheastHEALTH West Campus expansion. Completion is expected by mid-2023 along South Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.Courtesy SoutheastHEALTH

SoutheastHEALTH told attendees of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee last week Phase II of its overall $125 million West Campus expansion remains on track for a mid-2023 completion.

Maria Sudak, hospital system vice president and chief operating officer, presented a video to attendees about the 70,000-square-foot building along South Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.

Groundbreaking was held July 30 for Phase II, which will house Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center and Southeast Women's Integrated Health Services.

The project, with three phases, is the largest in SoutheastHEALTH history.

The Missouri Health Association's economic impact study revealed the $25 million in Phase II construction cost will yield $50 million in economic benefit to the community plus approximately 200 jobs.

Phase I of the expansion, the $30 million Southeast Behavioral Hospital was completed in March 2021.

Phase III will add a $20 million ambulatory surgery center featuring surgical suites for specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery and women's health.

SoutheastHEALTH president and CEO Ken Bateman said last year that the national trend is for health care services to move increasingly to outpatient settings because of advancements in medical technology, patient preferences and financial incentives.

The hospital system established its West Campus presence in 2011 with Southeast Cancer Center and Southeast Medical Plaza.

