West Campus expansion for SoutheastHEALTH on track

SoutheastHEALTH told attendees of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee last week Phase II of its overall $125 million West Campus expansion remains on track for a mid-2023 completion.

Maria Sudak, hospital system vice president and chief operating officer, presented a video to attendees about the 70,000-square-foot building along South Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.

Groundbreaking was held July 30 for Phase II, which will house Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center and Southeast Women's Integrated Health Services.

The project, with three phases, is the largest in SoutheastHEALTH history.

The Missouri Health Association's economic impact study revealed the $25 million in Phase II construction cost will yield $50 million in economic benefit to the community plus approximately 200 jobs.