Wells Fargo named to Civic 50

Wells Fargo & Company, the San Francisco-based financial services company with adviser offices in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, has been named for a fifth consecutive year to Points of Light Foundation's Civic 50 list.
The list recognizes the 50 most community-minded corporations in the U.S. as determined via an annual survey.
Other honorees include Aflac Insurance, Anthem, CVS Health, John Deere, Liberty Mutual and UPS.
