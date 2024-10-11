Wellness on wheels at Saint Francis

Saint Francis Healthcare System announced last week a mobile wellness motorcoach will soon be traveling throughout Southeast Missouri.
The 45-foot coach houses what is being termed a "state-of-the-art" 3D mammography unit, ensuring better access to potentially life-saving preventative breast cancer screenings.
Saint Francis said the bus will travel the region at least 45 weeks a year.
A 2022 assessment of community health needs conducted for Cape Girardeau, Stoddard, Butler and Scott counties identified cancer and preventative and screening services as two area health priorities.
