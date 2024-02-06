Weddings are again in vogue post-COVID-19

Weddings are back in a big way in 2023 as the U.S. continues to shrug off the aftereffects of the ground zero COVID-19 year of 2020.

Three years ago, the national marriage rate fell to 5.1 per 1,000 people, the lowest level in 121 years.

Weddings, rehearsal dinners and after-nuptial receptions came to be seen for a time as superspreader events for coronavirus.

As an example, in August 2020, a lack of physical distancing and mask wearing at a reception in rural Maine resulted in 177 COVID-19 cases — including seven deaths — within five weeks, according to www.healthline.com.

Weddings are exceptionally social occasions, hence the danger at the height of the pandemic.

"(A wedding is) such a happy event, and when the bride and groom come up to you, you say, 'I'm just going to give them one hug.' Telling people not to come near you, stay 6 feet away, goes against our normal human behavior, and that's what made weddings so dangerous," said Debra Goff, an infectious disease expert at Ohio State University.

The number of U.S. weddings rose 18% in 2021 and continued to rise in 2022, and the trend continues in 2023, according to National Center for Health Statistics, with NCHS not yet publicly reporting figures for the last two calendar years.

October has been the most popular month for nuptials in the U.S. for six consecutive years, according to www.theknot.com, which additionally reports 20% of couples chose the tenth month of the year to exchange vows.

Nationally, NCHS reports the marriage rate two years ago was 6 per 1,000 people, which was also Missouri's rate in 2021, with 37,254 Show Me State weddings that year — up from 5.6 per 1,000 and 34,425 weddings in 2020.

Professional help

In its 2023 Global Wedding Report, www.theknot.com surveyed wedding traditions in 15 countries, including the U.S.

A common theme among all nations in the study was the increasing use of professionals in weddings.