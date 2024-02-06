Wayne Wallingford's gas tax reminder

State Department of Revenue director Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau is reminding Missourians the next step in the legislatively-approved multiyear increase in the motor fuels tax is on the way in a few months.
"The state will be collecting an additional 2.5 cents per gallon effective Oct. 1, which will make Missouri the fifth-lowest in gas tax among the 50 states," said Wallingford, a former member of the General Assembly, in remarks Friday to the Southeast Missourian.
Missouri's gas tax is currently 19.5 cents a gallon. The motor fuel levy will continue to rise by 2.5 cents annually until reaching a final rate of 29.5 cents a gallon in 2025, thanks to General Assembly passage of Senate Bill 262 in 2021.
