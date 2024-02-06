All sections
BusinessJune 6, 2022

Wayne Wallingford's gas tax reminder

State Department of Revenue director Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau is reminding Missourians the next step in the legislatively-approved multiyear increase in the motor fuels tax is on the way in a few months.

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau was appointed state Department of Revenue director by Gov. Mike Parson on Dec. 29. Wallingford said the second phase of the state's graduated increase in the motor fuels tax is coming this fall.
Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau was appointed state Department of Revenue director by Gov. Mike Parson on Dec. 29. Wallingford said the second phase of the state's graduated increase in the motor fuels tax is coming this fall.

State Department of Revenue director Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau is reminding Missourians the next step in the legislatively-approved multiyear increase in the motor fuels tax is on the way in a few months.

"The state will be collecting an additional 2.5 cents per gallon effective Oct. 1, which will make Missouri the fifth-lowest in gas tax among the 50 states," said Wallingford, a former member of the General Assembly, in remarks Friday to the Southeast Missourian.

Missouri's gas tax is currently 19.5 cents a gallon. The motor fuel levy will continue to rise by 2.5 cents annually until reaching a final rate of 29.5 cents a gallon in 2025, thanks to General Assembly passage of Senate Bill 262 in 2021.

