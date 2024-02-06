Waves offering fresh, fast and hot doughnuts

Waves Mini Donuts, a mobile truck business originally launched in South Carolina and later moved to Cape Girardeau, is operated by 2009 Kelly High School graduate Dustin Faught and his wife, Isis.
Response has been so positive that the couple, who live in Oran, Missouri, put a second mobile food unit into service last week.
“We did a little over 300 events in 2022,” said Dustin Faught, who said Waves produces smaller “gourmet” doughnuts.
“They’re made-to-order and always hot,” he said, adding if a customer walks up to the truck, he can produce a 20-doughnut basket containing four flavors within three to five minutes.
The name of the business calls to mind something the Faughts cherish.
“We picked the word ‘Waves’ because of our love of the ocean,” Dustin said, noting Isis is originally from American Samoa.
Dustin Faught said Waves uses beans from another local company, Jackson-based Ground-A-Bout, from which hot and cold beverages are made.
Customers are invited to visit Waves’ Facebook page to find dates and locations for their daily stops.
