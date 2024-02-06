All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessMarch 20, 2023

Waves offering fresh, fast and hot doughnuts

Waves Mini Donuts, a mobile truck business originally launched in South Carolina and later moved to Cape Girardeau, is operated by 2009 Kelly High School graduate Dustin Faught and his wife, Isis. Response has been so positive that the couple, who live in Oran, Missouri, put a second mobile food unit into service last week...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Dustin and Isis Faught greet a customer from the serving window of their Waves Mini Donuts food truck. The Faughts started their business in South Carolina and then moved it to Southeast Missouri.
Dustin and Isis Faught greet a customer from the serving window of their Waves Mini Donuts food truck. The Faughts started their business in South Carolina and then moved it to Southeast Missouri.Submitted

Waves Mini Donuts, a mobile truck business originally launched in South Carolina and later moved to Cape Girardeau, is operated by 2009 Kelly High School graduate Dustin Faught and his wife, Isis.

Wysiwyg image
Submitted
Wysiwyg image
Submitted

Response has been so positive that the couple, who live in Oran, Missouri, put a second mobile food unit into service last week.

“We did a little over 300 events in 2022,” said Dustin Faught, who said Waves produces smaller “gourmet” doughnuts.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“They’re made-to-order and always hot,” he said, adding if a customer walks up to the truck, he can produce a 20-doughnut basket containing four flavors within three to five minutes.

The name of the business calls to mind something the Faughts cherish.

“We picked the word ‘Waves’ because of our love of the ocean,” Dustin said, noting Isis is originally from American Samoa.

Dustin Faught said Waves uses beans from another local company, Jackson-based Ground-A-Bout, from which hot and cold beverages are made.

Customers are invited to visit Waves’ Facebook page to find dates and locations for their daily stops.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 21
Cape Girardeau Farmers Insurance agent invited to national f...
BusinessOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
BusinessOct. 21
Saint Francis Healthcare System hires new gastroenterology s...
BusinessOct. 21
Retirement community groundbreaking among planned ribbon cut...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
BusinessOct. 21
Cape chamber event to focus on election processes
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
BusinessOct. 21
Refinished furniture, chainsaw carvings available at The Rustic Room
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
BusinessOct. 21
Little change to gasoline prices in Missouri
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
BusinessOct. 19
Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks
Stock market today: Wall Street sets more records and closes a 6th straight winning week
BusinessOct. 18
Stock market today: Wall Street sets more records and closes a 6th straight winning week
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
BusinessOct. 18
US to probe Tesla's 'Full Self-Driving' system after pedestrian killed in low visibility conditions
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy