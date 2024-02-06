Waves Mini Donuts ribbon-cutting

A ribbon-cutting will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce office parking lot on behalf of Waves Mini Donuts, 1846 E. Jackson Blvd.
