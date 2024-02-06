Washington's infrastructure bill will impact Missouri

After months of heated negotiations, Congress passed the federal infrastructure bill Nov. 12 — formally, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — containing $1.2 trillion for roads, bridges, ports, rail transit, broadband internet, the power grid and more.
The bill is expected to give Missouri $6.5 billion for roads, up to $99 million for electric vehicle charging stations, $100 million for broadband internet infrastructure and $674 million to improve public transportation, according to an analysis by McClatchy's Washington, D.C., bureau.
