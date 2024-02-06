Washington's infrastructure bill will impact Missouri

The bill is expected to give Missouri $6.5 billion for roads, up to $99 million for electric vehicle charging stations, $100 million for broadband internet infrastructure and $674 million to improve public transportation, according to an analysis by McClatchy's Washington, D.C., bureau.

