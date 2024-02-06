Walmart's Sam's Club launches health care pilot to members

NEW YORK -- Walmart's Sam's Club is teaming up with several health care companies to offer discounts on everyday care its customers might delay or skip because of the cost.

Starting in early October, Sam's Club members in Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina will be able to buy one of four bundles of health care services ranging in annual fees from $50 for individuals to $240 for a family of up to six members. The pilot program could potentially be rolled out to members in all the states, said Lori Flees, senior vice president of Sam's Club Health and Wellness.

The move comes as health care expenses place a growing strain on the budgets of many families and individuals, even those that have coverage. Sam's Club emphasized the new initiative is not a health insurance plan but a discount health program that can supplement insurance and bring down out-of-pocket costs.

Annual deductibles for single coverage in employer-sponsored health plans have doubled over the past decade and now average $1,655 among plans that have deductibles, according to the not-for-profit Kaiser Family Foundation. These deductibles, which a patient has to pay before most coverage starts, can be much higher for families and for individual plans purchased outside an employer.

Sam's Club says its program is designed to cater to members -- individuals, business owners and families who are delaying or skipping basic care because of high deductibles.