Walmart's online sales soar as it seeks to catch Amazon

NEW YORK -- Walmart's recent spending spree to try to catch up to Amazon seems to be paying off.

The world's largest retailer said Thursday its online sales soared 60 percent in the past three months as people shopped more at Walmart.com, Jet.com and its other websites.

Walmart paid more than $3 billion for Jet last year and since then has picked up smaller players including ModCloth and Moosejaw.

It is also expanding online grocery ordering to more stores and is adding giant automated kiosks to 100 locations so customers can pick up online orders without waiting for employees to fetch them.

Other traditional retailers are seeing online gains, too: Walmart's report came a day after Target said its online sales jumped 32 percent in its most recent quarter.

But Amazon still poses a threat. The e-commerce giant is in the process of buying organic grocer Whole Foods in a $13.7 billion deal.

That could shake up the U.S. grocery business, where Walmart holds the largest share.

Greg Foran, who runs Walmart's U.S. stores, said Amazon is a "strong competitor," and Walmart will continue with its strategy and keep an eye on the rival.