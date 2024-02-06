Walmart renovation in Jackson

Jackson's Walmart Supercenter, 3051 E. Jackson Blvd., is undergoing renovation as the nation's third-largest grocery retailer prepares to compete in the same market.
A large banner in Walmart's parking lot reads: "A better Walmart is coming soon with improvements and updates to make the most of your shopping experience."
Walmart is facing new competition from ALDI, which is building a 21,682-square-foot store nearby at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd.
